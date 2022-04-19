OSWEGO – Cosimo Borzumate, 70, passed away Monday, March 28, 2022, at Albany Medical Center after a short illness.

Cos was born in Oswego, New York, to the late Cosimo “Corso” and Anna (Russo) Borzumate. He remained a lifelong resident of the area.

Cos owned and operated Oswego County Bookkeeping Service in Fulton, New York. He was an Enrolled Agent, worked closely with the National Association of Tax Practitioners, and served and guided people of the community for several decades. Previously, he had worked in the Computer Systems Department at Nestle for many years.

Cos enjoyed traveling widely across the country, sharing meals with family and friends, and continuing to learn and advance in his profession.

He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Casey (Edgeton) Borzumate, of San Francisco, his former wife, Claudette, of Fulton, and his sisters: Theresa Frataccia of Fulton and Rose (Arthur) Brancato of Rome. Cos is also survived by several loving cousins, nieces, and nephews, as well as many co-workers, clients, and friends.

Burial will be held privately. A Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Donations may be made in honor of Cosimo Borzumate to the Oswego County Humane Society, 29 W Seneca St, Oswego, NY 13126.

The Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton has care of the arrangements.

