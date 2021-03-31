David D. Bergan, 72, of Syracuse passed away at Crouse Hospital, Syracuse after struggling with illness for a long time.

David was born in Geneva, NY to the late J. Richard and Eileen (Brennan) Bergan. He has been a longtime resident of the Syracuse area. David was an Eagle Scout, and he had a zest for life that was equally matched with his sense of adventure. David lived and traveled all over the United States and he was also a world traveler.

He genuinely loved all the family gatherings and being a part of the lives of his nieces and nephews. David had worked as a practicing Attorney and lifelong Businessman. He co-owned with his brother Michael, Bergan’s Men Shop Inc., Syracuse.

David will be forever loved and missed by his family.

He is survived by his four siblings: Mark Bergan of FL., Michael (Diane) Bergan of Manlius, Susan (Don) Kesterke of Fulton, and Joan (Michael) LaRock of Hannibal.

He is also survived by his nine nieces and nephews: Jennifer Streett, Dr. Brandon Bergan, Joel Michael Bergan, Joshua David Bergan, Lauren (Yazan) Hamad, Mackenzie Kesterke, Lilia Kesterke, Nathan LaRock, and Ryleigh LaRock and one great niece and one great nephew Alyssa Streett, and Christopher Streett Jr.

David was pre-deceased by his nephew in law Christopher Streett Sr.

There will be a Memorial Mass 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 6, at Holy Trinity Church, Fulton where a mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Joseph Scardella. Burial will be held in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton. There will be no calling hours.

The Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton has care of the arrangements.

The family would like to thank the Crouse Hospital Vascular ICU for their “over the top” compassion and care.

missing or outdated ad config for local savings

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...