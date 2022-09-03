FULTON – Donald “Don” Delaney, 44, formerly of Fulton, New York, passed unexpectedly in Ocala, Florida.

Don was born in Syracuse, New York, to the late Charles and Rose (Wright) Delaney. He was originally from Baldwinsville, New York until recently moving to Ocala. Don enjoyed having an occasional cold one while he fished.

He was pre-deceased by his brother Charles Delaney.

Don is survived by his siblings: Michelle Fey, George (Tina) Delaney, Olive Stoutenger, Nancy (Brian Hudson) Delaney, James (Nicole) Delaney, Tyko Delaney, Charlene (Michael Webber) Delaney, Ashlee King, Ryan Delaney and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, September 11 from noon to 6 p.m. at 14 Tabor St. Baldwinsville, NY 13027.

The Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton has care of the arrangements.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...