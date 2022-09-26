FULTON – Donnajean VanBuren, 61, of Fulton, New York, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022 after a long illness at University Hospital, Syracuse, New York.

Mrs. VanBuren was born in Oswego, New York, to the late George and Ruth (Lehtonen) Weldin. She has been a longtime resident of Fulton. Donnajean loved woodworking, sewing and painting. She was described to be a very independent woman and she was always enthusiastic about her garden.

Donnajean was pre-deceased by her husband: Roger “Jim” VanBuren and her sister Katrina Eiss.

She is survived by her 2 sons: Michael D. (Krysia) Nelson of Fulton, NY and Brandon J. Nelson of Fulton, NY; her siblings: Ola (Paul) Williams of AK and Bruce (June) Weldin of SC; and her two grandchildren: Elleanna and Emmett Nelson and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, September 30th, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Volney Volunteer Fire Department, 3002 State Route 3, Fulton, NY. Burial will be held privately at Fairdale Cemetery, Hannibal, NY.

The Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton, NY has care of the arrangements.

