Our beloved mother, Elisabeth M. Mulcahey passed away on Friday, February 26, 2021 after a brief illness.

Elisabeth was born on March 9, 1932 in Zell am See, Austria. Elisabeth was the daughter of the late Friedrich and Martha Nill of Maishofen, Austria. She had seven siblings. She met her husband, Harold Mulcahey, in Munich, Germany while he was stationed there. They married on July 10, 1957.

Elisabeth was immensely proud of her family. She is survived by her four children and one grandchild. Harold (Mary) Mulcahey of Las Vegas, Nevada, Irene (Gordon) Docherty of Chippenham, England, Beverly and Lizzy Mulcahey of Oswego. Her grandson, Jordan Mulcahey, also of Las Vegas.

Elisabeth has always made friends quite easily, yet the friendships were deep and meaningful. She had a close relationship with her sister-in-law, Janette Mulcahey, who provided her with love and support when she moved to the US from Europe. She had many friends over the years who incorporated her into their families.

Her strong Christian faith has carried her through the many highs and lows she experienced in her life. This has helped her to venture into the unknown of living in America, starting a family and becoming a U.S. citizen, something she took great pride in.

Elisabeth was soft spoken and strong willed. These traits helped her to find a way through the most difficult situations. In adversity, she has always looked for the positive in each situation.

Over the years, Elisabeth adopted many cats who brought her great joy. Her orange tabby, Walter’s, antics brought a smile to her face. She worked as a governess in Germany and Switzerland in her teens and early twenties. When her children were school age, Elisabeth rejoined the work force and retired from Goldberg’s Furniture after 25 years.

Elisabeth taught herself English by reading Agatha Christie novels. Her love of reading, especially mysteries continued throughout her life. She also enjoyed traveling when she was younger to see relatives in Las Vegas, England, and Austria and spending time with her friends.

Elisabeth donated to many charities over the years. She was especially fond of organizations for disabled veterans, animals and the Golisano Children’s Hospital.

Elisabeth was predeceased by her husband, Harold, in 1994. She was also predeceased by Rosy (Gerhard) Heinz, Walter Nill, Elfriede Anderhuber, Franz (Elfi) Nill, and Hannelore (Siegfried) Reiter.

She is survived by her brother Fritz (Inge Fiedler) Nill and sister, Helga (Otto) Reischmann and her sister in law Hildegard Nill and brother in law Franz Anderhuber. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews and extended family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice. The arrangements are in the care of Sugar and Scanlon Funeral home. Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family.

