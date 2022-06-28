FULTON – Elizabeth Ann Searles, 76, of Fulton, New York, died Saturday June 25, 2022 in the Oswego Hospital, after a short illness.

Mrs. Searles was born in Fulton, New York, the daughter of the late Joseph and Cecile (Heppell) Christopher.

She was predeceased by her husband Albert M. Searles in 2004.

Mrs. Searles is survived by her children Robert Patrick of Oswego, Susan Patrick of Texas, her sister Kathy (Dennis) Stevenson of Fulton. In addition she is survived by her granddaughters Amanda, Nichole and Annie.

In accordance with Mrs. Searles’s wishes burial will be private in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

The arrangements are in the care of the Sugar Funeral home Inc., 224 W. 2nd. St. S. Fulton.

