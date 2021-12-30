FULTON – Esther Mary Crewell Lavarnway Barton, 81, of Fulton, New York, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning at Oswego Hospital, Oswego, New York.

She was born in Cherry Valley, New York, to the late Vaughn and Loretta (Whiteman) Crewell. Mrs. Barton has been a longtime resident of Fulton. She was a past employee with Nestle’s where she was fondly referred to as “Frenchie.” Her children remember always enjoying the chocolate that she brought home, especially at Easter time.

Esther was a member of the BPOE Elks Fulton Lodge #830 having been honored as Lady Elk of the Year in 1993. She had worked as a professional seamstress and had participated in the Memorial Day Parade having entered a float for Essie’s Sit and Stitch, her professional seamstress business. Esther loved to sing and dance and was also an avid bowler.

Mrs. Barton had a strong faith and solid Christian foundation and enjoyed learning about all religions. Her family recalls how she enjoyed being a “Domestic Engineer” because she was a fantastic cook, and someone who always took pride in keeping her home and gardens. As she got older her pride and joy was being “Nana” to her five grandbabies.

Esther was pre-deceased by her first husband Ronald J. Lavarnway and her second husband Cyril E. Barton. She was also pre-deceased by her siblings: Vaughn Crewell, Samuel Crewell, John Crewell, Doug Crewell, Teddy Moyer, June Moyer and Jean Moyer. Mrs. Barton is survived by her 3 children: Ronald J. Lavarnway of New Hartford, NY; Wendy (Ed) Knopf of Charlton, MA; Denise (Chris) Shatrau of Oswego, NY; 4 siblings: Jacob Crewell, James “Manny” Crewell, Jimmy Moyer, and Joanie Moyer; 5 grandchildren: Haley Shatrau, Daniel Shatrau, Abigail Shatrau, Melissa Knopf, Eddie Knopf; several nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Service will be held privately with a private Burial at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton. While Esther adored her gardens and all flowers, we would love her memory to be honored by making any donations to: NAMI/National Alliance on Mental Illness; P.O. Box 49104 Baltimore, MD, 21297 or via the Memorial Link here https://donate.nami.org/EstherBarton or Oswego County Meals on Wheels 70 Bunner St. Oswego, NY 13126 in Esther’s memory.

We will plan a celebration of her life in 2022. The Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton is in care of the arrangements.

