FULTON – Giovanni “John” Misertino, 92, of Fulton, New York, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022, at Seneca Hill Manor, Volney, New York after a short illness.

John was born in Fulton to the late Antonio “Anthony” and Francesca “Frances” (Miserizzi) Miserentino. He has been a lifetime resident of Fulton. John was a U.S. Vietnam veteran having served in the Army for two years, retiring as a Staff Sergeant after 20 years with the Marine Corp., and serving two tours in Vietnam.

John enjoyed woodworking, and crafting model airplanes and cars. He also loved completing puzzles.

In addition to his parents, John was pre-deceased by his siblings: Carmella, Concettina, Domenica, Rose and Pasquale.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years: Elizabeth Misertino of Fulton; their four children: Eileen (Steven) Kemp of Liverpool, NY; Michael (Lisa) Misertino of NJ; Mary Misertino of NC; and Sean (Nikki Rouse) Misertino of Syracuse, NY; four grandchildren: Patrick, Shannen, Nathan and Jason; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 16, at Holy Trinity Parish, Fulton where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Joseph Scardella.

Burial with Military Honors from the U.S. Marine Corp Honor Guard will be held in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.

Calling Hours will be conducted from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton, NY.

