FULTON, NY – Ida Mary Grimshaw, 96; of Fulton passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at Oswego Hospital after a short illness. Ida was born in Italy to the late James and Carmela (Zappia) Ippolito.

Ida arrived to the U.S. through Ellis Island in 1929 and moved to Fulton, NY. Over the years, she worked at Sealright Co., Nestles Co., General Foods, Fulton Savings Bank and the Fulton Housing Authority. Ida was a past member of the Arrowhead Garden Club, Holy Family Altar Society, Monday Night Bible Study Group and the Golden Agers Society. She was a past communicant of Holy Family Church and currently of Holy Trinity Parish.

Ida was pre-deceased by her first husband Walter Wolski, her second husband Alexander Grimshaw and her son Thomas Wolski. She is survived by two children: Michael (Kit) Wolski of Pelham, NY; and Lisa (Bill) Marseilles of Napa, CA; her daughter-in-law: Suzanne Wolski of Tampa, FL.; six stepchildren: Alex (Colleen) Grimshaw of Fulton, NY; Scott (Valerie) Grimshaw of Greenville, SC; Jeffrey (Debbie) Grimshaw of Peekskill, NY; Beth (Jim) Nicholson of Fulton, NY; Maria Grimshaw-Clarke of Williamsburg, VA; and Paul (Angela) Grimshaw of Hudson, FL; her siblings: Lucy Zohne of Clinton, NY; and Nicholas Ippolito of Liverpool, NY; 20 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Calling Hours will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.Friday at the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton, NY 13069. A Funeral Service will be conducted 10:00 a.m. Saturday at Holy Trinity Parish, Fulton where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Joseph Scardella. Burial will be held in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.

Donations may be made to the American Heart Association at https://www.heart.org.

