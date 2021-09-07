SCRIBA, NY – James D “JD” Eason, 68, of Scriba, New York, passed Friday at Oswego Hospital after enduring a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born in Oswego, New York, to the late Robert Eason and his mother: Louella (Fadden) Eason of Oswego. JD remained a lifetime resident of the area. He retired as an Electrician for Entergy after 20 years of service. JD had previously worked as a Security Guard for the NYS Power Authority, and he was also the youngest employed NYS DEC Conservation Officer stationed at Oneida Lake, NY. JD was an active Deacon at the Dexterville Seventh Day Adventist Church and Fulton Seventh Day Adventist Church. He actively volunteered his time helping his wife who was the director of Community Services at the Dexterville Seventh Day Adventist Church.

He loved farming and enjoyed tending to the animals. JD also enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also passed on his love of the outdoors to his children taking them fishing on the weekends and hunting as they grew older.

JD is survived by his wife of 45 years Sheree Eason of Scriba, NY; three children: David (Joy) Eason of Maryland, Laura (Carlos) Vargas of Maryland, Josh Eason of Oswego, NY; his siblings: Robert Eason of Oswego, NY; Nora (Tony) VanKuren of OH; his sister-in-law Susan Marsh of Fulton, NY; six grandchildren: Lily, Sam, Luke, Lucien, Gabriel, Penelope and several nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, September 11 at the Fulton Seventh Day Adventist Church 45 W. 4th St. S., Fulton, New York, with Pastor John Livergood officiating.

Calling Hours will be conducted privately. Burial will be held privately at Peck Cemetery, Scriba, New York. The Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. 4th St., Oswego has care of the arrangements. The unvaccinated are requested to wear a mask in adherence with CDC guidelines.

