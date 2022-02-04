MATTYDALE, NY – James Dwight Farmer, 89, of Mattydale, New York, passed away Friday, February 4, 2022, peacefully at the home of his son and daughter-in-law.

He was born in Waycross, Georgia, to the late Benjamin and Memphis L. (Clack) Farmer. He had been a past resident of Charleston, South Carolina, Liverpool, New York, and Mattydale.

Mr. Farmer was a U.S. veteran having served in the Air Force and Navy. He was a huge sports fan especially devoted to the Atlanta Braves and Syracuse University. He was a mason having been a very efficient with brick and stone masonry. Mr. Farmer also enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.

He was pre-deceased by his wife of 60 years: Joan G. Farmer.

Mr. Farmer is survived by his children: Mary Beth (Vince) Masuicca of Liverpool, NY; James (Shelene) Farmer of OH, Jon Farmer of IN, Tim Farmer of Oswego, NY; Tom (Tina) Farmer of ME, David (Jodi) Farmer of SC; Amy (Damien) Hayden of NC; Darren (Tanya) Farmer of Mattydale, NY; Melinda (Sean) Inserra of WA; his sister Sandra Santucci of MD; 32 grandchildren, 40 great grandchildren, five great great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be conducted 10 to 11:45 a.m. Tuesday in the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton. Funeral Services will follow at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday at Sugar Funeral Home, Inc. with Rev. Linda Harris officiating. Military honors will be bestowed by the U.S. Air Force.

Burial will be held privately in the Onondaga Veteran’s Cemetery, Syracuse, NY.

In adherence with NYS mandates face masks will be required to enter.

