OSWEGO – John E. Draper, 85, of Oswego, New York, passed suddenly at his home.

Mr. Draper was born in Granby, New York, to the late John E. and Freida (Shutts) Draper. He was a resident of the area for all his life growing up and graduating from Fulton High School. Mr. Draper was an Iron Worker. He worked for several years at Smith & Caffrey, Liverpool, New York, and then worked for 10 years and retired from Solvay Iron, Solvay, New York.

He loved racing and was a die-hard Ford man. Mr. Draper enjoyed nature and loved birds and animals especially his beloved cats. Mr. Draper was a man who could be described as someone who felt “one man’s junk was another man’s treasure.” He always felt that he could repurpose anything and everything. Mr. Draper was a survivor and dealt with many trials and tribulations including the explosion of two homes. His family said he was a little like his cats because he had nine lives.

Mr. Draper was pre-deceased by his wife of 39 years Bernice Draper, his sister Esther Scott, his daughters-in-law: Kristy Draper and Jennifer Draper.

He is survived by his children: April (David) Abbott of FL, John (Sandrea) Draper of FL, Jeffrey Draper of Hannibal, Michael Draper of IL, Gerald (Roxanne) Draper of GA, Sandy (Jim) Rogers of Fulton, his sister and brother-in-law: Janet (Anthony) LaRock of Chemung, NY; his companion: Brenda Recore, 13 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Calling Hours will be conducted Saturday, April 9th from 10a.m. to noon at the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton with the Funeral Service to follow at noon with Pastor Anthony LaRock. Burial will be held privately.

Donations may be made to a local animal shelter of your choice.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...