OSWEGO – John R. Elwell, 69, of Oswego, New York, went peacefully into God’s arms Wednesday May 5, 2021 at the Rome Hospital.

John was born in Corning, NY the son of the late Robert and Erma Elwell. He graduated in 1971 for Corning East High School, and attended Corning Community College. John was a volunteer for the United Way where he worked with many adults in the Literacy program helping them learn to read and meet their life goals.

He was an active member of Narcotics Anonyms, where he helped many people struggling with addiction, he was able to show them the path to recovery, just as he did himself through example. He was a dedicated sports fan always cheering on the NY Giants, NY Yankees, and Notre Dame.

He was predeceased by a great granddaughter Alexxeatta Ann Marie Shaw.

John is survived by and will be greatly missed by his spiritual wife Margaret Baldwin of Oswego, John and Margaret had an unbreakable love and bond together. He is also survived by his stepdaughters Teri Huber, and Charlotte Premo; seven grandchildren Ariana Huber, Akria Huber, Azerya Premo, Lexis Thompson, Austin Medley, Joshua Medley, Collin Vignola, and great granddaughter Delilah Roselynn Medley, and great grandson Cyprus Jack Shaw.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Tuesday May 11, 2021 at CTGS at St. Joseph Church. The arrangements are in the dedicated care of the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home 147 W. 4th. St. Oswego. Family and friends wishing to attended the mass need to register at Christ the Good Shepherd, 315-343-2333.

