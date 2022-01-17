FULTON – Joseph M. La Beef, 50, of Fulton, New York, passed Thursday, January 13 at University Hospital, Syracuse, New York, after courageously battling an illness for three weeks.

Joseph was born in Fulton to the late Joseph and Millie (Smith) La Beef. He remained a lifelong resident of Fulton and he was a graduate of G. Ray Bodley High School. He also attended Cazenovia College where he studied graphic and interior design. Joe worked as an Operations Manager with Sherwin Williams, East Syracuse for over 20 years.

In his earlier years Joseph was a member of a band playing the drums and singing. He enjoyed drawing, photography and music and shared this love with his family, coworkers and friends with home displays of photos, drawing personal caricatures and offering a story behind the individual drawings. Joe thoroughly enjoyed food and joking with others.

He was also a huge superhero and sports fanatic enjoying both Marvel and DC and being an avid fan of the Mets, the Dolphins and the Knicks. Joseph loved decorating for Halloween, and he earned third place in the 2021 Fulton Home Halloween Decorating contest. He also shared this love of All Hollow’s Eve by giving anyone young and old a full-sized candy bar if they visited his home for trick or treating.

Joseph was a true believer in God, and he showed his community his devoted beliefs not only by being a member of All Saint’s Episcopal Church, Fulton but through his actions. He was an avid volunteer with the church fundraisers such as the annual garage sale, the monthly community dinners, participation in the Vestry Ministry and instilling the ethic of volunteerism in his growing boys by being available to paint, move heavy objects and maintain the building including the roof. Joseph was a decade long coach with the Fulton Little League program, and Fulton Knee High Basketball and Travel teams. One of his fondest memories was watching both his sons play on the Fulton Varsity Baseball team together.

Joe was a caring, loving man who thought nothing of lending a helping hand and opening his home to friends and family. He decided long ago that the best time was “family time” but that did not just include his sons but also welcomed his son’s friends. He chose to be a positive role model that many of his sons’ friends looked up too. Joe wanted them to be a part of his extended family and know that they had someone in their corner if they ever needed him. He did this while also helping his sons navigate their futures which included encouraging them to succeed in their jobs and schooling and one of his greatest memories was watching his oldest son graduate from college.

Joe was also a dreamer and recently fulfilled his dream of travelling to the Grand Canyon. He also enjoyed helping others attain their ”Bucket List Items,” such as helping fund a family member’s trip to Hawaii and a recent trip to “The Christmas Story,” house this past year.

Along with his parents, Joseph was pre-deceased by his brother Michael La Beef.

He is survived by his devoted two sons: Koda La Beef (and his girlfriend Anastasia) of Baldwinsville, NY; and Kirby La Beef of Fulton, NY; his loving companion of 2 years: Sherry Fraser of Syracuse, NY; his brother Steven La Beef of Fulton, NY; his in-laws: Burton and Doris Matott of Norwich, NY and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton with a Memorial Service to follow at 11 a.m. in the Sugar Funeral Home Inc.

Burial will be conducted privately in All Saint’s Episcopal Church Memorial Garden, Fulton, NY.

In adherence with NYS mandates: face masks will be required to enter.

