PULASKI, NY – Judith Colman, 78, a resident of Pulaski, New York, and a former resident of Sandy Creek, New York, died Sunday November 21, 2021 in Morningstar Rehabilitation Center.

Judith was born in Syracuse, New York, the daughter of the late Gordon and Carolyn (Gonya) Colman. She enjoyed caring for people so, she worked in healthcare as an operating room technician at St. Joseph’s Healthcare in Syracuse. Judith liked to care for her cats, growing beautiful flowers in her garden, and going salmon fishing, where she seemed to always catch the biggest one. She loved sharing her voice as she sang in the church choir.

Judith leaves behind her son Michael (Susan) Colman of Florida, and her grandchildren Ashlee, Nicholas, and Ryan.

Services and burial are private.

The arrangements are in the care of the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home 147 W. 4th. St. Oswego.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...