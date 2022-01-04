SCRIBA, NY – Kathryn L. Gillmore, 54, of Scriba, New York, passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family.

Kathryn was born in Fulton, New York, to Kenneth Palmer of Fulton and the late Sandra Palmer. She had been past employed with Birdseye, Fulton and Agrana Fruit, Lysander, New York. Kathryn enjoyed spending time at her camp located at Duck Lake where she camped with friends and family.

She was pre-deceased by her husband James Gillmore, and stepmother Donna Palmer.

Kathryn is survived by her children: Kaylee Palmer of Fulton, Brooke Palmer of Fulton, and John Palmer of Fulton; her siblings: Kimberley (Jeff Ouderkirk) Palmer of Oswego, NY; Kenneth (Dawn) Palmer of OH; Kristina (Jeff) Stone of Liverpool, NY; Kevin (Kaylene) Palmer of MI; and Karen (Todd) Quigg of MI.

Calling hours will be held Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc. 224 W. 2nd St. S. Fulton. Funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. at the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., with Deacon Nick Alvaro officiating. Burial will be held privately.

In adherence with NYS mandates, masks will be required in order to enter.

