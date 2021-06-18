FULTON – Kathy Heipel Ouderkirk, 72, of Fulton, New York, went to God peacefully Monday, June 14, at Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, New York, after a long illness.

Kathy was born in Utica, New York, on February 26, 1949, the daughter of the late Alfred and Hazel (Jones) Warren Sr. Kathy was a United States Veteran having served in the Army from 1970-1971 working as an Administrative Specialist. After her Honorable Discharge Kathy worked as a Clerk for six years at the Easy Bargain Center, Fulton. She enjoyed volunteering with Best Kept Secrets, Oswego, New York, and Step by Step Club House, Fulton.

Kathy was pre-deceased by her husband Bruce Ouderkirk.

She is survived by her children: Christopher (Diane) Heipel of VA; and Colonel Beverly (Scott) Heipel Templeman of MD, her grandsons: Declan and Donovan Heipel of VA, her siblings: Helen MacDonald of Fulton, NY; Beverly (Tom) Warren Suarez of CA; Alfred Warren of Oswego, NY; brother-in-law Richard (Mona) Ouderkirk of Hannibal, NY; and niece Allison Suarez of NJ.

Calling Hours will be held privately.

A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be given by the NYS Honor Guard privately at Mt. Adnah Cemetery, Fulton.

The Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S. Fulton has care of the arrangements.

