OSWEGO – Kenneth L. Cummins, 72, of Oswego passed at Oswego Hospital after a long illness.

He was born in Fulton, NY to the late Arthur and Pauline (Fry) Cummins. Kenneth has remained a lifetime resident of Mexico, Fulton and Oswego, NY. He enjoyed sitting by the river and play video games.

Kenneth was a loving brother and uncle to his 3 siblings and 2 in-laws: Ethel and George Preeman of Mexico, Joanne Bates of Fulton and David and Nancy Cummins of Oswego. He will be missed by his 12 nieces and nephews, 38 great nieces and great nephews, and 24 great great nieces and great great nephews.

There will be a Calling Hour held Tuesday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton. Burial will be private. There will be no funeral service.

Face masks, and capacity limits will apply in adherence with NYS Mandates.

