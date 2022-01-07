FULTON – Kristin Siver, 62, of Fulton, New York, passed away late Wednesday, January 5 at Oswego Hospital, Oswego, New York, after enduring a long illness.

She was born in Syracuse, New York, to Barbara Siver of Fulton and the late Norman Siver. Kristin has been a resident of Fulton and South Hannibal, New York, all of her life. Kristin enjoyed crafting and making special blankets for the children in her life. She also liked to go camping with friends and family.

Along with her Mom, Kristin is survived by: her longtime companion: William Somers of Fulton, her siblings: Corey (Witoon) Siver of TX; Randall (Rachel) Siver of Hannibal; Peter Siver of Fulton and Cynthia (Ernie) Hicks of TX and 7 nieces and nephews.

There will be no funeral service or calling hours. Burial will be held privately. The Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton has care of the arrangements.

