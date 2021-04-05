FULTON – Lloyd B. Mills, 56; of Fulton passed peacefully at home with his wife and family by side.

Mr. Mills was born in Syracuse, NY to the late Alphonsina “Kitty” (Cichello) Mills. He has been a lifetime resident of Fulton. Lloyd enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 24 years: Brenda Mills of Fulton, 3 children: Erin Bush of Williamstown, NY, Alex Mills of Altmar, NY and Marlana McMahon of Fulton, NY.

Mr. Mills is also survived by his siblings: Ronald Mills of Constantia, NY, Lisa Mills of Cazenovia, NY; Butch Mills of GA, Kathy Mills of Baldwinsville, NY; Shirley Mills of Syracuse, NY; 4 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

There will be no calling hours. Funeral service and burial will be held privately. The Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton has care of the arrangements.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the Hematology Oncology Assoc., at Brittonfield, Syracuse, NY; for their above and beyond respectful and compassionate care of Lloyd and them. It will not be forgotten.

