FULTON – Mary Jane Joice, 83, of Fulton, New York, passed peacefully at home in the comfort of her favorite chair.

Mrs. Joice was born in Fulton to the late Charles and Harriet (Allen) Sturgis. She has remained a lifetime resident of Fulton.

Mrs. Joice was past employed with Sealright Co., Fulton. She had worked at the lunch counter at Woolworth’s, Fulton and she also helped her family at their family-owned pizza shop. Mrs. Joice retired from the Fulton School District where she worked as a bus aide with special needs children. She was also the bookkeeper for Burton Fuels, Fulton and Joice & Burch, Fulton.

In her spare time Mrs. Joice enjoyed helping the family with babysitting which also included toilet training many many little people for their parents and lovingly embracing the family’s grand-fur babies. She loved gardening and volunteering her time as a cook and actively working fundraisers for the Dempster Grove Christian Camp.

She was a member of the Women of Rotary for decades and presently held the office of Vice President. Currently, she was also the Vice President and past President of the Women’s Association at Dempster Grove.

Mrs. Joice was pre-deceased by her husband William B. Joice in April of 2016; her siblings: David Sturgis, Peter Sturgis, Christine Sturgis and her twin sister: Martha Becker. She was also pre-deceased by her son-in-law Bob Gillen in March of 2022.

Mrs. Joice is survived by her two children: Leanne Joice-Gillen of Hannibal, Bill (Deb) Joice of Fulton, her sister: Margaret Mack of NC; two grandchildren: Meghan (Noah) Gillen, and Steven (Taylor) Henri; and several nieces, nephews and extended family.

Calling Hours will be held 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton. Funeral Services will follow at 11 a.m. in the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., with Rev. Tonia Slimm officiating. Burial will be held privately.

