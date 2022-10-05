HANNIBAL, NY – Natalie Fitch, 97, of Hannibal, New York, and a former resident of Towpath Towers in Fulton, New York, died Saturday October 1, 2022 in Sodus Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

Mrs. Fitch was born in Lake Placid, New York, the daughter of the late Ovid and Lucy Wilcox. She was a former employee of Nestle’s Co. as a wrapper. Mrs. Fitch enjoyed painting and taking pictures, where she would develop the photos in her darkroom, and she loved to travel.

She was predeceased by her husband Wyburn Fitch, her brother Frank Wilcox, her stepsister Joyce Clary and brother-in-law Dick Clary.

Mrs. Fitch is survived by several nieces and nephews, including her niece and caregiver Lesa Clary.

Funeral services and burial will be private. The arrangements are in the care of the Sugar Funeral Home Inc. 224 w. 2nd. St. S. Fulton.

