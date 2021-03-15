PHOENIX, NY – Patricia Pasho, 65; of Phoenix, New York, passed at University Hospital, Syracuse, New York, after enduring a long illness.

Patricia was born in Syracuse, NY to the late Elmer and Theresa (Supernault) Spinner. She was a resident of Phoenix, NY for over 35 years. Patricia retired from Able Medical, Syracuse where she worked as a receptionist. She loved to attend her grandchildren’s sporting events and extracurricular activities. Patricia also loved playing games on her computer.

She was pre-deceased by her husband Patrick Pasho Sr. in 2014.

Mrs. Pasho is survived by her children: Patrick (Tioni) Pasho II of Baldwinsville, NY; Dale Pasho of Phoenix, NY; Stephanie (Quentin) Thomas of Phoenix, NY; 4 siblings: Michael Spinner, Kathy Lawson, Christina Spinner, and Norman Spinner; 8 grandchildren: Alexis Pasho, Chelsey Mochinal, Peter Mochinal IV, Patrick Pasho III, Joseph Pasho, Quentin Thomas Jr., Jaden Thomas, Scarlet Besenval; and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be conducted Wednesday, 4 to 6 p.m. in the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton.

Funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. Burial will be held privately. Face masks and 50% capacity limit will apply in adherence with NYS Mandates.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...