PULASKI, NY – Rebel R. Gravelle, 54, of Pulaski, New York, died Thursday February 3, 2022 at her home with her family by her side comforting her.

Rebel was born in Rutland, Vermont, and moved to Pulaski in 2000. She was a hard worker and held many job titles, including carpentry. She worked as a clerk at Aldi’s, and Tractor Supply, in Pulaski. In both Vermont and New York, worked as a paralegal for 20 years, and a licensed fishing guide for 30 years, as well as a dispatch operator for the Hubbardton Vermont Volunteer Fire Department.

She found great pleasure in working, striving to learn, and doing her best at different jobs. Rebel enjoyed hunting, fishing, and cooking for everyone all the time. She used to say “if you leave hungry it’s your fault. ”

She is survived by her loving family; her husband of 38 years William Gravelle of Pulaski, and their children Mandy Gravelle (Jason Foringer) of Mexico, Terra (Bob) LaPage of Oswego, and Mike (Bri) Gravelle of Virginia.

She is also survived by her grandchildren Jacob, Austin, Donavon, Connor, Grace, Chelsie, James, Cole, and Parker. Rebel has another grandchild Colton, and her first great grandchild Atticus on the way.

Rebel was predeceased by her grandfather Wilfred Berg of Hubbardton, Vermont.

Rebel has requested there be no services. She will be greatly missed by all that loved and cared for her.

The arrangements are in the care of the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, Oswego.

