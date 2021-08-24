OSWEGO – Rev. Gaetano Baccaro, 69, of Oswego, New York, died Saturday August 21,2021 at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital in Williamsville, New York.

Rev. Guy was born in Utica, New York, the son of the late Angelo and Josephine (Castrovinci) Baccaro. Rev. Baccaro was ordained June 8, 1985 as a Roman Catholic Priest of the Syracuse Diocese. He was an associate pastor from 1985 to 1989 at Our Lady of Pompei in Syracuse, and from 1989 until 1996 he was the weekend assistant at St. Peter’s Church in Rome, where he was the Chaplain at Rome Catholic High School.

Father Guy was pastor from 1995 until 2007 at St. John Church in Liverpool, which through his guidance was renamed to Pope John XXIII Roman Catholic Church, Liverpool. In 2007 he became Pastor of St. Paul’s Church, Oswego until 2019. Father Guy was the pastor of Our Lady of Perpetual Help and Our Lady of the Rosary from 2019 until his passing August 21,2021.

He was appointed by Bishop Robert J. Cunningham as Vicar of the Northern Region in 2014 until 2021. Father Guy was the sacramental provider for at the Newman Center, at SUNY Oswego. He was canonical pastor for St. Joseph Church and St. Stephen’s Church in Oswego from 2016 until 2019. Rev. Guy was a life member of the Knights of Columbus.

In addition to his parents Rev. Guy was predeceased by his brother Daniel Baccaro in 2019. He is survived by his sister Anna Marie (John) Vaughan of Morrisville, brother Paul (Rose) Baccaro of Whitesboro, NY, three nephews, one niece, seven great nephews, one great niece, and his cousins from Cortland Angelo and Peggy Baccaro and Beverly and John Poli.

A Vigil Service for Priests, which is open for the public, will be held Friday at 7 p.m. with visitation prior from 4 to 7 p.m. at CTGS St. Paul’s Church, Oswego. The clergy of the Syracuse Diocese will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 10 a.m. at CTGS St. Paul’s Church, Oswego with the public invited. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery 2407 Oneida St, Utica NY.

Donations can be made to SUNY Oswego Newman Center in Father Guy’s memory.

The arrangements are in the care of the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home 147 W. 4th. St. Oswego

