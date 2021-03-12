HANNIBAL, NY – Richard E. Clary, 88, of Hannibal, New York, passed away peacefully at Central Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Syracuse, New York, after a long battle with cancer and a short stay in University Hospital, Syracuse.

Mr. Clary was born in Auburn, New York, to the late Aldice and Flossy (Crow) Clary. He had been a longtime resident of Martville, New York, before moving to Hannibal to reside with this daughter.

Mr. Clary was a graduate of Morrisville College having received a bachelor’s degree in Agriculture. He worked at the family farm and had previously worked for General Electric, Syracuse. He later retired after 31 years of service with Xerox, Rochester, New York, where he worked as an Expeditor. Mr. Clary was a member of the Red Creek Gun Club and he was an avid animal lover.

Richard was pre-deceased by his wife of 55 years: Joyce Virginia (Webb) Clary in 2014, and their son Jeffrey Richard Clary. Mr. Clary was also pre-deceased by his siblings and sister-in-law: William and Paula Clary and Robert Clary.

Mr. Clary is survived by his daughter and daughters-in-law: Lesa and Hope Ann Clary of Hannibal, NY; and Billie Jean Clary of Martville, NY; his siblings and in-laws: Donald (Alice ) Clary, Roseanne (Curt) Longenecker, and Dorothy Clary; 6 grandchildren: Colleen Nichole (Henry Kloss) Clary, and Lacey Kay (James) Penta-Soper both of Martville,NY, Arthur (Rebecca) Graham III, Jasmine Graham, and Samantha Graham all of Fulton, NY; Kathleen Mullen of Hannibal, NY and several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Burial will be held privately. There will be no calling hours or service at this time. The Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton has care of the arrangements.

