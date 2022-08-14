PHOENIX, NY – Richard Pike, 79, of Phoenix, New York, passed peacefully Thursday afternoon, August, 11, at the Veteran’s Administration Hospital, Syracuse, New York.

Mr. Pike was born in Brooklyn, New York, to the late Walter and Rachel (Plenderleith) Cooke Pike. He has been a resident of Phoenix since 1986.

Mr. Pike was a United States Veteran having served in the Navy during the Vietnam War. He retired from U.S. Airways, Syracuse after 35+ years of service. Dick was a lover of cheeseburgers and he enjoyed sitting in his favorite comfortable chair. He also enjoyed hating the NY Yankees yet he never missed a game letting his family lovingly dub him as a “closet lover” of the Yankees. Dick was a member of a pool league and an avid golfer.

Mr. Pike is survived by his wife of 51 years Kathleen Pike of Phoenix, their two sons: Colin (Karla Barnes) Pike of Fulton, NY; Tyler Pike of Nevada; his brother: Bill Pike of Idaho; 3 grandchildren: Cooper and Lucas Pike and Kevin Seabury and several nieces and nephews.

There will be no calling hours or funeral service. Burial will be held privately. The Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton, NY 13069.

