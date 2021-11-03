OSWEGO COUNTY – Rita Madden, 94 years of loving family and embracing all what this good earth could give her, has finally left to join her husband and other family members into hallowed ground Monday, November 1, 2021.

Rita was a strong and beautiful women of grace and compassionate to all. She was an example to anyone she ever met teaching how to love family and life, and to forgive others who would eventually realize the blessings that God has bestowed upon all of us.

Rita was born in Fort Miller, New York, and grew up in Phoenix, New York. Shortly after graduating, she met and married the love of her life: Wallace Madden until his death in 2000. Together they raised 10 children while running W.L. Madden & Sons Auction Service, and Madden’s Bargain Barn, of new and used furniture.

Rita made occasional trips to the casino and unfortunately for the casinos, she won most of the time. She enjoyed all the seasons and told her family many stories that paralleled to the history of our country’s development. She also enjoyed a few simple pleasures: her morning cup of coffee, reading and the time she was able to spend with her children and grandchildren.

Rita was predeceased in death by her parents Robert and Julia (Wolfe) Livingston, her brothers Fred, Merritt, and Robert Livingston and her beloved sister Katherine Dodd.

Rita is survived by her children: Richard (Donna) Madden of Baldwinsville, NY; Carol Madden of AL, Bruce (Crystal) Madden of Hannibal, NY; Gary (Deborah) Madden of Phoenix, NY; Maryellen Madden of Fulton, NY; Douglas (Julie) Madden of North Syracuse, NY; Martin Madden of Fulton, NY; Deborah (Stephen) Bono of AL; Wendy (Glenn) Jamieson of SC; and William Madden of SC; her sister Florence Kirk, her 15 loving grandchildren, 19 great great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews which all brought her great joy.

Funeral Services will be held privately at the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S. Fulton, NY. Private burial will be in Riverview Cemetery, Baldwinsville, NY. There will be no calling hours.

