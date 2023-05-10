FULTON – Robert (Bob) L Duger passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2023, surrounded by loved ones.

Bob was born on August 29, 1924. He was predeceased by his wife Nina (Williamson), his second wife, Lillian (Spencer), his grandson, Jeremy Duger, brother Maynard Duger and sister Norma Tompkins.

Bob is survived by his children, Suzanne (Ted) Stoianoff, Thomas (Maria) Duger, Keith (Dawn) Duger, Gary (Lola) Duger, Pamela Fragale, Richard Spencer and William (Judy) Wilbur, 15 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren, and a sister Eleanor Hofmann.

Living for almost 99 years Bob witnessed many world events. He was raised on one of the largest tobacco farms in Oswego County and he often reminisced about those days with fond memories. Bob retired from Joe Malambri trucking, hauling corrugated boxes out of CCA in Fulton, NY. After his retirement, he opened his own trucking company and worked part-time for Ontario Orchards in Oswego, NY.

Bob enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, riding his motorcycles and snowmobiling. Bob was often seen driving a new ride and proud of his latest trade in deal. He took several trips to Arizona to see family and spent time in Florida with his predeceased brother, Maynard. In his later years, he loved riding his golf cart around the family property. Bob was never without his beloved dogs, Polly and Peeka, they were his constant companions. Funeral services will be Saturday 10:00AM at Sugar Funeral Home Inc, Fulton. Burial will be in Hannibal Village Cemetery.

Calling hours will be Friday from 4:00 to 6:00 at the Sugar Funeral Home Inc. 224 W. 2nd. St. S. Fulton

In following Bob’s love of his dogs, contributions can be made to an animal shelter/rescue of your choice.

