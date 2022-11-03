FULTON – Salvatore J. Bonanno, 82, of Fulton, New York, passed away at home peacefully surrounded by his wife and family Tuesday, November 1, 2022, after enduring a prolonged illness.

Salvatore, known to his family and friends as Sam, was born in Fulton to the late Joseph and Ida (Cutuli) Bonanno. He remained a lifelong resident of Fulton. Sam graduated from Fulton High School and proudly served in the US Army.

Sam was a member of the Carpenter’s Local #277 (previously 747, Fulton) from which he retired and continued his membership for 56 years. Sam was an avid gardener and homesteader who enjoyed providing the bounty of his efforts through his neighborhood vegetable stand. Sam was also an experienced hunter and fisherman as well as a talented finish carpenter who would often repurpose wood to create beautiful clocks.

He was pre-deceased by his sister: Mary Ann Nichol.

Sam is survived by his wife of 50 years: Rosemary Bonanno of Fulton, their 2 children: Marie (Robert) Lagowski of Fulton, and Joseph (Michelle) Bonanno of Cato, NY; their grandchildren: Joseph and Andrew Bonanno and Robert Lagowski and several nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Service will be held 9:30 a.m. Monday at Holy Trinity Parish, Fulton where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Joseph Scardella.

Burial will be held in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.

Calling hours will be conducted Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

The family also would like to thank Hospice of the Finger Lakes for the care and support they extended to Sam during his time of need.

