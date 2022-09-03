FULTON – Shirley Agnes Kimber, 74, of Fulton, New York, passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022, in Oswego Hospital surrounded by her loving family after a battle with pneumonia and lung cancer.

Born in Syracuse, New York, in January 1948, to her loving parents the late Robert F. and Alice Schneider, she was a longtime resident of East Syracuse-Minoa and then Fulton.

Shirley lived a happy and full life spent with family and friends and after retirement doing work she was very proud of with the Child Advocacy Center of Oswego. She was a loving partner, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend who will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew her.

She was predeceased her siblings Robert Schneider, Jr., Virginia Schneider and Stella DeFio, and her partner David G. Bartlett.

Surviving are her children: Michele (Douglas) Lanning, Alice (Ryan) Crissy, Shirley Ann Kimber, and Kirk Kimber, her grandchildren: Douglas Lanning, Ashley Lanning Argus, Kimberleigh Crissy, Brittany Kimber, Breanna Kimber, Rhiannon Crissy, Reginn Crissy, and great grandson Michael J. Hudson.

She also leaves behind many extended family members from the Schneider, Kimber and Bartlett/Mayer/Burnett sides of her blended family.

Per Shirley’s wishes, she will not be having any formal services. Family and friends may make contributions in her memory to the Child Advocacy Center of Oswego at 163 S. 1st St., Fulton, NY 13069 as she truly loved children and spent her last years helping out the children who need it most at the CAC, Fulton, NY.

Arrangements are in the care of the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton, NY.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...