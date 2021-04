Spring Burial for Shirley M. Adle who died January 4, 2021, will be held Tuesday April 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Fairdale Cemetery, with Pastor Danny Fierro officiating.

The arrangements are in the care of the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. 4th. Street, Oswego.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print





Like this: Like Loading...