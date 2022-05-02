OSWEGO – Theresa “Terry” Strong, 64, of Oswego, New York, passed away at Oswego Hospital, Oswego. Saturday, April 30 after enduring and fighting a long illness.

Theresa was born in Oswego to the late John R. “Big John” and Mary (Muscolino) Tesoriero. She worked for over 24 years as a teamster with UPS, Syracuse, New York.

Her family described Terry as marrying her childhood sweetheart and her best friend. Her children and grandchildren were her greatest joy. Nothing could make her happier than spending time with her grandchildren. Her second love was her racing family. Theresa loved the Oswego Speedway and was known to all as the “Queen.” Her role helping race teams will be hard shoes to fill. She was blessed to have been beloved by racers and fans. Her presence will definitely be missed this racing season.

Mrs. Strong loved the NY Yankees, NY Giants, HGTV and the Hallmark channel. She will also be remembered for her cooking and baking, and how her favorite holiday was Christmas. She never missed an opportunity to make Christmas special for all her family, friends and those who may have needed somewhere to celebrate. During Christmas she felt that no one should be alone or go without a traditional holiday meal and invited everyone to join her table. Celebrating Christmas without her will be bittersweet, but filled with loving memories of wonderful sights, smells and traditions from Christmas past.

Theresa was pre-deceased by her brother Scott Tesoriero and her grandson Tristan Strong.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 46 years and high school sweetheart: Patrick Strong of Oswego, Heidi (Chad Holbert) Strong of Oswego, NY; Ron (Shannon) Strong of Oswego, NY; Shawn (Melanie) Strong of Fulton, NY; her siblings: Roxanne Johnson of TN, her twin brother: John “Jay” (Lisa) Tesoriero of Oswego; James “Jim” (Robin) Tesoriero of Oswego, NY; Denise (Bob) Merrill-Bond of Minetto, NY; Judy (Scott) Parsons of KY; Lisa (Jeff Copley) Tesoriero of Kirkville, NY; Patricia Tesoriero of NYC; grandchildren: Kaitlyn Strong, Alexander Strong, Gaven Kemp, Hagan Strong, Greyson Strong, Sullivan Strong, Vaughn Strong, Gideon Strong, Eddisyn Strong, and Simon Strong and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral Services will be held privately Friday at the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home 147 W. 4th St. Oswego, New York, with Rev. George Wurz officiating. The family would like to invite their friends and family to participate in Theresa’s last ride.

Please meet at the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home at noon, Friday to process to the Oswego Speedway for a Memorial Lap. Burial will be held privately.

Calling Hours will be conducted Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. 4th St., Oswego.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Light House Lanes at the convenience of the family.

Contributions may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation PO Box 631, Buffalo, NY 14240 and Central NY Food Bank 7066 Interstate Island Rd., Syracuse, NY 13209.

