OSWEGO – Thomas Patrick Callen Jr., 80, of Oswego, New York, died Wednesday June 22, 2022 in Bishop Rehabilitation Center in Syracuse, New York, after a long illness.

Tom was the son of the late Thomas and Florence (Knopp) Callen Sr. He was a former employee of Dement’s Food, Oswego.

He is survived by his sisters Linda Fontana of Oswego, Mary Harvey of New Mexico, and Barbara (Harold K.) Peeling of Scriba. Tom is also survived by his nieces and nephews Harold, Pamela, Rebecca, Teresa, Angela, Lisa, Cristy, and Denise, and several great nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by two brothers-in-law William Harvey and Ralph Fontana.

Tom’s wishes are that his services and burial will be private. The arrangements are in the care of the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, Oswego.

