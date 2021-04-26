FULTON – Warren Jenkins, 94, of Fulton passed away peacefully at Seneca Hill Manor, Volney, NY.

He was born in Fulton, NY to the late Lester and Edith (Perrigo) Jenkins. Mr. Jenkins remained a lifetime resident of Fulton. In 1944, Warren enlisted in the United States Navy having fought in the European Theater during WWII while serving on the U.S.S. Hunter Marshall (a destroyer-escort) stationed in the North Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea. After his honorable discharge in 1946 Warren enlisted in the Navy Reserve and served until 1950 as a ship signal man and a signal-and-radio operator on a landing craft. Mr. Jenkins was honored with the Navy and Marine Corps Combat Action Ribbon, Navy Unit Commendation at Normandy, NYS Conspicuous Service Cross, World War II Victory Medal, Navy Reserve Medal, European Theater of Operation Medal, American Theater of Operation Medal, and the Normandy Medal from England.

Upon return from the military Mr. Jenkins worked as a Tool and Die maker at Sealright, Fulton Tool Co., and Black Clawson from which he retired in 1992. He was a member of the National Association of Destroyer Veterans, MA; a 50+ year member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #569, Fulton and a past member of the Veterans Council where he has served on the Flag Committee for over 10 years. Warren was a faithful member of the Knights of Columbus for over 50 years having served as Past Grand Knight of the 43rd Degree, and Navigator of the 4th Degree. He was also a Past Commander of the Color Corps and a former District Deputy of the 84th District.

Mr. Jenkins had been a communicant of Holy Family Church, Fulton serving as an Usher, Greeter and willing volunteer. He is a current communicant of Holy Trinity Parish, Fulton. Mr. Jenkins was also honored as Fulton’s 2005 Veteran of the Year and served as the 25th Memorial Day Salute Parade Grand Marshal. He was instrumental in the creation of the “Walk of History” at the Fulton War Memorial honoring those who served their country in the military.

He was pre-deceased by his son-in-law: Dennis Holland.

Warren is survived by his loving wife of 73 years Arlene Jenkins of Fulton, their devoted children: Carolyn Holland of Fulton, and Karen (William Greene) Williams of Rock Hill, SC; 2 siblings: Gary (Rosemary) Jenkins of PA, Sandy Fields of FL, 2 grandchildren: John “Jack” Holland and Michele Holland, 2 great grandchildren: Steven and Keith and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be conducted 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton. The funeral service will follow at 11:30 a.m. in the funeral home with Rev. Joseph Scardella officiating. Burial with Military Honors will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton, NY.

Donations may be made to the Fulton V.F.W. Post #569 216-218 Cayuga St. Fulton, NY.

Face masks and capacity limits will apply in adherence with NYS Mandates.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print





Like this: Like Loading...