OSWEGO – William J. McRae Jr.,66, of Oswego, New York, died Wednesday February 9, 2022 at Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, New York.

Bill was born in Oswego the son of the late William McRae and Maize (Trinidad) Sanchez. He was a former employee of Oswego Wire where he worked for 14 years. Bill enjoyed the outdoors hunting, and going on road trips with his family. He also enjoyed watching thrillers on TV trying to scary his family. He was a true family man sharing all his activities with them.

Bill will be greatly missed by his wife Penny McRae and children Wilma, Bobbiejo, Maize, William, Damien, Trina, Shana, and Bret. He was also the loving grandfather of Desiree, Denesha, Brianna, Savannah, Cheyenne, Dylan, Davis, Christian, Hailey, Anita, and his great grandchildren.

Services will be private. The Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, Oswego has care of the arrangements.

