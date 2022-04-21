FULTON – Yvonne M. Lamb, 85, of Fulton, New York, passed away Sunday, April 17, 2022, at The Commons on St. Anthony’s, Auburn, New York, after a long illness.

Yvonne was born in Fulton to the late Charles and Lucille (Sawyer) Diehl. She was a lifetime resident of Fulton. Yvonne was a graduate of Fulton High School, and she was an inducted member of the National Honor Society. As a young woman, Yvonne previously worked at Sealright Co., Fulton. She retired from Empower FCU, Fulton, after 30 years of service and then she worked part-time with Tractor Supply, Fulton.

Yvonne was a past communicant of Holy Family Church, Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Minetto and later Holy Trinity Parish, Fulton. She was very active with the Cracker Barrel Fair, Church Bazaars, and the PTA. She enjoyed volunteering and supporting many community service organizations, school activities, athletics and gave countless hours to Oswego County Catholic Charities and the local food bank.

Yvonne cultivated her green thumb and used to grow the most beautiful roses. She loved sports and especially SU Sports teams, and car racing having served lots of time as a teenager in “the pits,” at Oswego Speedway. Yvonne is described as very giving of herself and while she may not have been a formal member she would never refuse to donate or lend a helping hand such as teaching someone how to crochet.

Yvonne is survived by her sons: Charles D (Judy) Lamb of Fulton, and Donald “Jay” (Cate) Lamb of Oswego, her brother: Phillip (Cheri) Diehl of Oswego, NY, 7 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Calling Hours will be conducted 9 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton.

A Funeral Service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, April 30 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Minetto where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Inurnment with committal prayers will be held privately at St. Peter’s Cemetery, Oswego, NY.

