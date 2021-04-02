The death of Patrick Emmet Hackett, Sr., on March 26, 2021, marks the passing of one of Ogdensburg’s oldest and most respected businessmen, one who for years has been identified closely with the public life of this city and above all, one who was an honored and Christian man.

Patrick was born in Ogdensburg on February 16, 1931, the firstborn son of Emmet P. and Emma Bateman Hackett. His was a happy youth, spending time with friends in sports and in school. After graduation from OFA in 1948, Pat and his brother Ned enlisted in the Navy before returning to work in the family hardware business. Pat’s best friend was Tom Ward, whose sister, Mary Katherine Ward became Mrs. P.E. Hackett in 1954. Patrick was the fourth generation to work in the Patrick E. Hackett Hardware Company, and it was his great pride to see his children become the fifth generation to work there. As a businessman for over 50 years, he was known for his kindness and generosity. He was a 60-year member of the Ogdensburg Lions Club, Past-President of the Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce, and Vice-President of the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority. Additionally, Pat served on several boards, including those for St. Joseph’s Foundation, St. Mary’s Cathedral, and St. John’s Church in Morristown. He and Mary Katherine were honored to receive the Caritas Award given by Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Ogdensburg. He was a parishioner of the St. Mary’s Cathedral Parish in Ogdensburg for many years, and when he retired to his home on the St. Lawrence River, he became a parishioner of St. John’s Parish in Morristown, NY. He was also a catechist and a Hospice volunteer, ministries he took very seriously. He loved his hats, and wherever he was, Pat Hackett was someone to everyone he met.

Patrick is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Mary Katherine. He is survived by four children: Jane (Mark) Backus of Mexico, NY; Juliann (Lee) Cliff of Ogdensburg; Patrick E. (Lori) Hackett, Jr. of Ogdensburg and Eileen (Roy III) Simmons of Fayetteville, NY; and by six grandchildren: Michael (Andrea) Backus of Mexico, NY; Robert P. (Michelle) Backus of Maryland; Jacob P. Hackett and Chelsea Hackett of Ogdensburg; Roy Simmons IV of Syracuse and Ryan Simmons of California. Pat is also survived by two great-grandchildren, Madelynne and Joseph Backus of Mexico, NY. Pat is also survived by one brother, Edward “Ned” B. Hackett and one sister, Mary Sperzel, and by several special cousins, nieces and nephews and their families, and many friends.

Pat’s family would like to thank “Team Hackett” and Dr. Michael Seidman for their kindnesses, compassion and dedicated care.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John’s Church in Morristown, NY. For those who would like to attend virtually, please follow the link provided by Our Lady of Grace Parish, found on YouTube by searching for “Our Lady of Grace, Morristown, NY.” Arrangements have been entrusted to IslandView Funeral Services in Morristown, NY. www.islandviewfs.com Memorial donations may be made to: St. John’s Church, P.O. Box 216, Morristown, NY 13664; St. Joseph’s Foundation, 950 Linden St., Ogdensburg, NY 13669; Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Ogdensburg, 6686 State Highway 37, Ogdensburg, NY 13669; Morristown Fire and Rescue Department, 200 Morris St., Morristown, NY 13664; St. Lawrence Valley Society for the Prevention of Animals (SPCA), 618 State Highway 68, Ogdensburg, NY 13669; Frederic Remington Art Museum Foundation, 311 Washington St., Ogdensburg, NY 13669, or to a charity of one’s choice.

