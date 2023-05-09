MEXICO, NY – The Family of Robert (Bobby) Bellomo announces with great sorrow his passing on May 6, 2023.

Bobby was born on January 25, 1980, in Oswego, NY. Bobby was an avid fisherman & one incredible father. He and Morgan Joss of Pulaski welcomed Lilla Bellomo into their lives in 2014.

Bobby is survived by his devoted and endearing parents Robert and Cynthia (Knopp)Bellomo; brother Matt Bellomo; sister Emily Baye and his nephews Trenton, Tanner, Maddox & Kingston.

Family, friends and others whose lives Bobby touched are invited to attend calling hours from the Harter Funeral Home Inc. Mexico NY Friday, May 12 from 3-5 pm.

