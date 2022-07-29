May 26,1956 – July 23,2022

Sharon Ann Belson – Barnes born to Wallace Charles Belson Sr. and Violet Ruth Belson on May 26,1956 in Fulton, New York, she resided in Fulton and Oswego before moving to Jacksonville then Green Cove Springs, Florida.

Sharon is survived by her Sons John Barnes II (Bridget) and Chaz Barnes. Granddaughters Kimberly Hearnsberger and Melissa Millard, great Granddaughter Ella Frey, Brothers Wallace Belson Jr, Robert (Brenda) Belson, Carl (Amelia) Belson, Norman (Nancy) Belson, Ronald Belson, Thomas (Barb) Belson. Sisters Veronica (Floyd) Loomis, Marcia (Earl) Butler, Dawn (David) Clark, Linda (John) Lewis, many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents, and Brother Donald (Kathy) Belson.

Sharon enjoyed spending quality time with our large loving family and playing dice, collecting lighthouses and butterflies was her pastime.

Celebration of life to be held at a later date.

