Tona L. Kempston, of Fort Myers, FL, formerly of Fulton, NY, passed away on November 8, 2021 following a 5 year battle with COPD and pneumonia. Tona was born in Lancaster, PA.

She graduated from Oswego, NY High School. She worked for Columbia Bank, and retired from Pathfinder Bank in Fulton, NY as a Branch Manager.

Tona was a past member of the Sunshine Rotary Club, a past member and President of the Fulton Salvation Army.

She was preceded in death by her parents Lloyd and Catherine (Loechner) Brubaker of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and a sister Cathy Brown of Oswego, NY.

Tona is survived by her husband, Walter Kempston of Fort Myers, FL; daughters, Stacy (John) Sagert of Ortonville, MI, Jeanette (John) Reynolds of Fulton, NY; sons, Jimmy Piazza of Parish, NY and Shawn (Kim) Piazza of Lehigh Acres, FL; stepdaughter, Cassandra Kempston (Luke) Fenchel of Ithaca, NY; four grandchildren; two step grandchildren; three great grandchildren; three brothers, Wesley (Kathy) Brubaker of Tylertown, Mississippi, Lloyd (Stormy) Brubaker of Baton Rouge, Louisiana and Mike of Upstate, NY; several aunts and uncles, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Services will be private.

