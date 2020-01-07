OCO and Oswego County Federal Credit Union Hosts Consumer Dinner

FULTON, NY – When it comes to celebrating the holiday season, enjoying a Christmas dinner with friends is as anticipated as presents under the Christmas tree.

Unfortunately for many of Oswego County Opportunities’ consumers the thought of actually having a festive Christmas dinner may not be a possibility; however thanks to OCO and Oswego County Federal Credit Union that thought became a reality when OCO hosted its annual Residential Consumer Dinner.

With the many human services programs OCO offers no one is more aware of the needs that exist in our county than the agency’s staff and volunteers.

“Our residential consumers are often amongst the population that is often forgotten at Christmas time,” said OCO Development Coordinator Bridget Dolbear. “Many do not have family or are suffering hardships that most of us cannot imagine. We want to do something special for them to brighten their holidays. Thanks to the Oswego County Federal Credit Union we were able to treat our residential consumers to a Christmas dinner.”

Sponsored by the Oswego County Federal Credit Union, and hosted by Prince of Peace Church, the event included a complete turkey dinner with dessert as well as party games and a number of surprises, including a visit from the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who.

“Credit Union CEO Bill Carhart and his staff were wonderful. They generously volunteered their time and talent as they decorated the hall, set the tables, served meals and even cleaned up afterward” said OCO Family Care Program Coordinator Penny-Foster Pratt.

“We at the Oswego County Federal Credit Union believe very strongly in supporting the communities we serve,” said Carhart. “This is the fifth year that we have sponsored this event and we are happy to do so. Partnering with OCO to provide community members a brighter holiday season is an easy decision to make.”

“We greatly appreciate the generosity of the Oswego County Federal Credit Union and its employees,” added Dolbear. “They truly exemplify the spirit of the season and provided our residential consumers with a Christmas party they are sure to remember.”

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...