OCO Bowl-A-Fun set April 25

FULTON, NY – Oswego County Opportunities invites you to follow the yellow brick road to Lakeview Lanes in Fulton for the Somewhere Over the Rain-Bowl!

Somewhere Over the Rain-Bowl, the official name for OCO’s annual Bowl-A-Fun, will be held April 25 at Lakeview Lanes, 723 W. Broadway in Fulton.

Featuring a Wizard of Oz theme OCO’s Somewhere Over the Rain-Bowl, presented by G&C Foods, promises to be a family friendly event that offers bowlers and spectators a day of fun and prizes.

“The Wizard of Oz is one of the most popular movies of all time,” said OCO Development Coordinator Bridget Dolbear. “With its colorful characters and heartwarming theme The Wizard of Oz is beloved by people of all ages. As always we encourage bowlers to fully embrace our Oz theme and come dressed as your favorite character from the movie.”

In addition to bowling there will be a number of drawings for prizes, costume contests, an Oz trivia contest, prizes for the winning team in each flight, a 50/50 drawing and more.

Proceeds from Somewhere Over the Rain-Bowl will support OCO’s “Building Futures, Changing Lives” initiative to help families succeed through empowerment, support, and connecting them with the resources that can help them do so.

“For 54 years, OCO has been committed to fighting poverty and helping people thrive in a healthy and safe community,” said OCO Executive Director Diane Cooper-Currier. “No other local nonprofit organization provides so many diverse services that address self-sufficiency, health, nutrition, housing, education, crisis intervention, transportation, and family and skill building. We invite community members, businesses, and organizations to join us for a fun day of bowling and help us in our effort to ‘build futures and change lives’ for the better.”

For more information, including sponsorship and corporate team opportunities visit www.oco.org or contact Dolbear at 315-598-4717, ext. 1082 or via email at [email protected]

