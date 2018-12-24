OCO Employees Cited

Fulton, NY – Oswego County Opportunities recently recognized several Corporate Services employees with longevity awards for their loyal service to OCO and its consumers.
From left are OCO Executive Director Diane Cooper-Currier; Benefits Manager Denise Russell (20 years), Planning Coordinator Kristin LaBarge (20 years), Human Resources Generalist Jo-Lyn Phillips (25 years), and Coordinator of Compliance and Quality Assurance Michael Scaries (30 years).
OCO is a private, non-profit agency that has been supporting communities throughout Oswego County since 1966.
A member agency of the United Way of Greater Oswego County, OCO provides more than 50 vital services throughout 100 separate locations.
For more information, visit www.oco.org.
