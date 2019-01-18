OCO Employees Cited For Longevity

FULTON, NY – James Schreck (left), internal auditor with Oswego County Opportunities Corporate Services and Kristen LaBarge (right), planning coordinator, present longevity awards to Jean Brown (second from left), audit clerk (15 years) and Joelle Dimon, (second from right) planning specialist (5 years).

OCO is a private, non-profit agency that has been supporting communities throughout Oswego County since 1966.

A member agency of the United Way of Greater Oswego County, OCO provides more than 50 vital services throughout 100 separate locations.

For more information, visit www.oco.org.

