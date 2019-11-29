OCO Members Honored for Service

FULTON, NY – Oswego County Opportunities recognized members of its Corporate Services staff for two years of loyal service to OCO and its consumers.

From left are OCO Deputy Executive Director Patrick Waite, award recipients Support Services Assistant Michelle DeMarco, Maintenance Assistant Jeremy Pitcher, and Support Services Assistant Virginia Coyne, Senior Director of Operations Elizabeth Copps, and Executive Director Diane Cooper-Currie.

Absent is award recipient Support Services Assistant Patricia Scaringi.

OCO is a private, non-profit agency that has been supporting communities throughout Oswego County since 1966.

A member agency of the United Way of Greater Oswego County, OCO provides more than 50 vital services throughout 100 separate locations.

For more information, visit www.oco.org.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...