OCO Presents Longevity Awards

FULTON, NY – Director of Education Services Janice Scott (l) presented Head Start / Pre-K Classroom Aide Diana Bonaparte, Head Start Cook Mary Jo Stone, cook, and Head Start / Pre-K Classroom Aide Deanna Wolfe with longevity awards for 10 years of loyal service to OCO and its consumers.

OCO, Inc. is a private, non-profit agency that has been supporting communities throughout Oswego County since 1966.

A member agency of the United Way of Greater Oswego County, OCO provides more than 50 vital services throughout 100 separate locations.

For more information, visit www.oco.org.

