OCSD Extends 2020-2021 UPK Application Deadline To May 30

OSWEGO – The deadline for Universal Pre-kindergarten registration for the Oswego City School District’s 2020-2021 school year has been extended to May 30.

The free program, which is offered in collaboration with First Step Universal Pre-k, is open to all children residing within the district’s boundaries who turn 4 years old by Dec. 1, 2020. UPK programming consists of one full-day class and eight half-day sessions. Applications for the full- and half-day components will be available and accepted from 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Mondays to Fridays in the district office, located at the playground entrance of Leighton Elementary School, 1 Buccaneer Blvd., Oswego.

One full-day session is offered within Leighton Elementary, while the remaining half-day sessions are offered within Kingsford Park, Fitzhugh Park, Minetto and Charles E. Riley elementary schools. Morning sessions run from 9 to 11:30 a.m., while afternoon sessions run from 12:45 to 3:15 p.m. Registration for the half-day sessions also will occur through the fall. Bussing is available by the district on their regular morning and afternoon bus runs; there is no mid-day bussing.

Required documents for attendance in the UPK program include proof of residency and a copy of the child’s recent physical documentation. The program offers a curriculum in accordance with the New York State guidelines and is aligned with the school district’s curriculum. Through fun and age-appropriate activities, UPK students learn language, arts and cognitive/physical/social and emotional skill development.

UPK applications may be found on the district’s website, www.oswego.org, or by calling the district at 315-341-2013. For more information about First Step’s specific programming, people may call the agency at 315-598-2610.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...