OHS Students, Families Enjoy College Night and Open House

OSWEGO – Families of Oswego High School students were able to experience a glimpse of a day-in-the-life of their children during the building’s recent Meet the Teacher Night.

Students in grades nine through 12 were joined by their parents and guardians as they followed a shortened version of their first through ninth period bell schedule, which left enough time to meet and mingle with all teachers.

Teacher Joseph Houppert welcomed families into his science classroom, where students asked questions about vaccines and he explained to parents that 1,200 minutes of laboratory time is required for Living Environment.

After he reviewed weekly assignment outlines for students to plan for the week, the bell rang and families moved onto the next class.

OHS Principal Patrick Wallace and assistant principals Kirk Mulverhill and Tara Clark were thrilled to welcome OHS families into the 2019-20 school year.

They were also joined by OCSD Superintendent Dr. Dean Goewey and several board of education members.

The night also served as College Kick-Off and Financial Aid Night, and a community expo was offered for attendees to gather information from community agencies.

