Open Mic Friday Featuring Local Musician K Marc Warner as Guest Host

K Marc Warner is the guest host for Open Mic Friday on March 6 from 7:00 to 10 PM. The wheel chair accessible venue is the McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake Street in Oswego. For further information visit https://www.facebook.com/events/627511081402404/.
Warner leads off at 7:00 followed by performers who sign up that night. Performers may choose to enter the juried Songwriter’s competition held every Open Mic. Season winners will perform at the Music Hall Season Finale Showcase.
Sign-up begins at 6:30 when doors open. Musicians typically play three songs each, depending on the numbers signing up.
All ages and experience levels are welcome for the family friendly evening. Budding performers, singer-songwriters and musicians of most all genre are given an opportunity to perform in a supportive environment using cutting edge professional sound and lighting equipment.
There is a suggested donation of $2 at the door. The atmosphere is casual. Light refreshments are available.
Open Mic Fridays take place every two weeks on the eve of the Music Hall’s Saturday concerts. Local music luminaries emcee each event. Open Mic returns March 20 with Dave Schneider, April 3 with nationally acclaimed songwriter Carla Ulbrich, April 17 with Larry Kyle, and Rich Hart on May 1.
For a complete performance schedule visit the website or pick up an event calendar from the lobby in the McCrobie Civic Center or ticket outlet at the river’s end bookstore, 19 West Bridge Street, Oswego. Find more information online at https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ or email: [email protected]
The Music Hall is a non-profit organization that has been run entirely by volunteers from its inception in 1978.
Concerts are made possible in part with funding by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature.