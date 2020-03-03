Open Mic Friday Featuring Local Musician K Marc Warner as Guest Host

K Marc Warner is the guest host for Open Mic Friday on March 6 from 7:00 to 10 PM. The wheel chair accessible venue is the McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake Street in Oswego. For further information visit https://www.facebook.com/events/627511081402404/.

Warner leads off at 7:00 followed by performers who sign up that night. Performers may choose to enter the juried Songwriter’s competition held every Open Mic. Season winners will perform at the Music Hall Season Finale Showcase.



